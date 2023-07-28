Guy Does A Double-Take When He Sees Someone Standing Outside His Window
"I thought this was a person in costume ..."
On a recent morning, as Brian Jones prepared to start his day, the South Carolina resident was suddenly stopped in his tracks.
“I just poured my coffee, getting ready to head out the door for work and my wife said, ‘LOOK!’” Jones told The Dodo.
What he saw next had him doing a double-take.
Just outside the Jones’ window was a tall, dark figure poised as casually as could be.
It was a bear, fully upright on two feet, nibbling from the bird feeder, grabbing a morning snack like he owned the place. For the couple, his oddly human-like stance was striking.
“It’s pretty common in our area to have bear sightings," Jones said. "I thought this one was unique in that he was standing like a person."
Jones tried his best to remain quiet, as to not spook the bear away. Though he was eating food intended for birds, the bear seemed intent on not making a mess: "[He was] being very careful with the bird feeder," Jones said.
Sharing the video online, Jones' friends were similarly impressed, one writing, "I thought this was a person in costume at first!"
Eventually, having gotten his fill, the bear returned to all fours and made his way back into the surrounding forest.
Since then, realizing that their bird feeder is within easy reach for standing bears like the one who'd visited that morning, the Joneses have begun bringing it indoors when bears are most active. After all, the best way to peacefully coexist with bears is to avoid accidentally encouraging them to get too close.