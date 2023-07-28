Guy Does A Double-Take When He Sees Someone Standing Outside His Window

On a recent morning, as Brian Jones prepared to start his day, the South Carolina resident was suddenly stopped in his tracks. “I just poured my coffee, getting ready to head out the door for work and my wife said, ‘LOOK!’” Jones told The Dodo. What he saw next had him doing a double-take.

Just outside the Jones’ window was a tall, dark figure poised as casually as could be. It was a bear, fully upright on two feet, nibbling from the bird feeder, grabbing a morning snack like he owned the place. For the couple, his oddly human-like stance was striking. “It’s pretty common in our area to have bear sightings," Jones said. "I thought this one was unique in that he was standing like a person."