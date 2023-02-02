Guy Cuts Hole In Wall And Is Shocked By What Comes Pouring Out

Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years — but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this. It was a shocking discovery of epic proportions.

Nick’s Extreme Pest Control

Recently, Castro was called out to a house that had been experiencing damage from a local woodpecker. The bird, as they’re wont to do, had taken to creating holes in the home’s siding — holes in which to store food for later eating. In this case, that food was mostly acorns. But unfortunately for all involved, the acorns weren’t staying put. Instead, they were falling into the empty cavities inside the walls. Castro knew he’d find some acorns as he cut into the wall to dig them out. But what he wasn’t expecting was this:

What began as a steady stream of acorns from the hole Castro had cut soon grew to a literal deluge. It was nuts.

“They just kept coming and coming, nonstop,” Castro told The Dodo. “Acorns were thought to be only about a quarter of the way up the wall. Turned out, they were piled high up to the attic of the house.” Castro opened more holes around the house, and acorns kept flowing.

Amazingly, all told, around 700 pounds of acorns spilled out. It was enough to fill eight large trash bags. “I never saw anything like that before,” Castro said. The woodpecker had been busy. Very busy.

