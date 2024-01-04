Guy Comes Forward To Explain His 'Suspicious Behavior' Outside Family's Home

On New Year's Day, shortly after midnight, a family in Mexico City noticed something that had them feeling quite concerned and unsettled. Out in front of their house, a man was inexplicably standing and staring — a man they’d never seen before. For several minutes, he snapped photos of the home with his phone.

Courtesy of Hotza

The family’s security camera was rolling as the suspicious figure moved in closer towards the home’s front window, almost as if to check if it was locked. They had every reason to believe the man was up to no good.

Courtesy of Hotza

Worried that a burglar was on the prowl in the community, the family decided to raise the alarm. They shared photos of the man on a neighborhood chat thread. “Neighbors, someone was taking photos outside my house a few minutes ago,” the family warned, alerting others to be on the lookout.

Courtesy of Hotza

A short time later, not far from the home, a man named Hotza strolled through his parents’ front door. He was in town for a visit and had just returned from a peaceful stroll through their neighborhood. It was then that Hotza’s parents showed him the text they’d just received from one of their neighbors. The suspicious man was him. “My eyes couldn't believe what was happening,” Hotza told The Dodo. "A blend of laughter and astonishment swept over me."

Courtesy of Hotza

Turns out, Hotza hadn't been casing the family’s home. He’d simply seen something there worth stopping for. The family’s cat, Mango.

Courtesy of Hotza

“[I saw him] comfortably sitting in his hammock by the window in a loaf position,” Hotza said. “I COULD NOT RESIST. I snapped a picture of him and sent it to my girlfriend.” Hotza hadn’t been scheming. He’d been swooning.

Courtesy of Hotza

Fearing that the police had been called on him, Hotza reached out to the family to explain the misunderstanding. “I told them that I was the one who had taken the photos because I couldn't resist capturing the adorable cat,” Hotza said. “After clarifying this, the neighbors were very chill and understood the situation.” It had all been over Mango.

Courtesy of Hotza