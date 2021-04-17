3 min read Guy Comes Back From Grocery Store And Finds 15,000 Bees In His Car "[He] started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat” 😱

On a warm Sunday in March, a man stopped by an Albertsons grocery store in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and ended up leaving with 15,000 unwanted hitchhikers. All it took was 10 minutes with the windows cracked for a swarm of honeybees to infiltrate the Buick. The man quickly called for assistance, and the Las Cruces Fire Department rushed to the scene and secured the area.

Facebook/Las Cruces Fire Department

“Firefighters learned the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat,” the Las Cruces Fire Department wrote on Facebook. Lucky for the bees, the fire department knew exactly who to call — an off-duty firefighter and paramedic named Jesse Johnson. Johnson, who’s a hobby beekeeper, will do anything to protect the bees in his area.

Facebook/Las Cruces Fire Department

Johnson rushed from a family barbecue to the grocery store to help the wayward swarm. “Johnson arrived with the proper tools for the trade — a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves and proper attire — and was successful in removing the bees from the car and relocating them to a more suitable location,” the Las Cruces Fire Department wrote.

Facebook/Las Cruces Fire Department

The bees had most likely split from their nearby colony, following the queen to the seeming protection of the parked car. “Luckily, when bees are swarming, they’re pretty docile,” Johnson told The New York Times. “They don’t have a home to protect for a moment. It’s much more intimidating than it is dangerous.”

Amelia Martin/Shutterstock.com

The removal process took about half an hour and didn’t result in any serious injuries — though one supermarket security guard and a firefighter were stung. The bees were relocated to Johnson’s property, where their hive will go on to pay Johnson back for his kindness in the sweetest way — with honey.