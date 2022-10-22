Guy Catches Random Cat In The Middle Of A Hilarious Crime Spree

Recently, while enjoying a pleasant evening out on the town in the island nation of Cyprus, Connor Cutts and his companion happened upon a crime in progress. There, on the sidewalk in front them, was a random cat unabashedly flaunting his collection of stolen goods — stuffed toy monkey dolls, of which there were several strewn about. But as Cutts soon discovered, the cat’s crime spree wasn’t over quite yet.

TikTok/connorcutts

As the couple looked on, the kleptomaniac cat discarded the monkey doll he’d been playing with and turned around. He began to cross the street. Where was he headed? To store that sells those monkeys, that’s where. However, again, he had no intention of paying:

