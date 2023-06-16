Guy Can't Help But Stop And Stare At Beaver Having A Bath Like A Human
The other day, while out and about by a lake near his home in Hungary, Tibor Bodó saw something that stopped him in his tracks.
There, just a few feet away by the shoreline, was the most adorable little animal pausing for a bath.
The animal was a beaver — and as Bodó looked on in awe, she went about her self-cleaning business. The beaver’s apparent lack of objection to being seen by a stranger passing by afforded Bodó the opportunity observe to her bathing process.
"It was so interesting, cute and lovable at the same time," Bodó told The Dodo. "Her movements were so human."
Here’s that moment on video:
Cute as the moment Bodó witnessed was, the beaver’s bath wasn’t merely about getting clean. This grooming routine usually happens when a beaver comes to shore, helping to distribute oils which aid in waterproofing their fur.
Still, it was enough to cause Bodó to stop and stare — and, thankfully, to share.
“I think seeing this little creature having a bath makes people be happy, so the goal is to show [the video] to as many people as possible," Bodó said. "I'm glad I got to witness it."