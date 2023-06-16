Guy Can't Help But Stop And Stare At Beaver Having A Bath Like A Human

The other day, while out and about by a lake near his home in Hungary, Tibor Bodó saw something that stopped him in his tracks. There, just a few feet away by the shoreline, was the most adorable little animal pausing for a bath.

The animal was a beaver — and as Bodó looked on in awe, she went about her self-cleaning business. The beaver’s apparent lack of objection to being seen by a stranger passing by afforded Bodó the opportunity observe to her bathing process. "It was so interesting, cute and lovable at the same time," Bodó told The Dodo. "Her movements were so human." Here’s that moment on video:

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Woman Tries Every Day For A Month To Rescue This Dog

Tibor Bodó