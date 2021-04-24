5 min read Guy Transforms Space Behind Wall Into Bedroom For His Cat "He really does enjoy it as much as a kid who finally got his own room" 🤗💕

A few months ago, Bryan Davies and his family opened their hearts and home to an adorable shelter cat named Wyatt. And it didn't take long for the curious kitten to discover his new favorite pastime. “Wyatt loves watching birds and squirrels from the window,” Davies told The Dodo. Rather than make Wyatt have to wait for birds and squirrels to appear, however, Davies decided to get creative.

Bryan Davies

During the winter months, when animals visited Wyatt's viewing spots less frequently, Davies found a way to supplement the cat’s favorite form of entertainment. He searched for bird videos on the internet and showed them to Wyatt on a tablet. “We turned to YouTube, and he loved it,” Davies said. Wyatt basically now had his own personal TV. But Davies wanted to give him something even more — his own little room to watch it in.

Bryan Davies

After a recent remodeling of his house, Davies had noticed an unused space along a wall near his bedroom. That got him thinking. “It was the perfect spot for an even tinier bedroom in our tiny bedroom in our tiny home,” Davies said. “So, I opened the wall and started remodeling.”

Bryan Davies

It was all for Wyatt.

Bryan Davies

When the tiny room was finished, Davies furnished it with a small cat bed and other fixings. The little space really came together.

Bryan Davies

Davies even adorned the walls with little works of art he thought Wyatt might enjoy.

Bryan Davies

For the final touch, Davies mounted his cat’s TV to a wall, so he could watch his favorite shows — animal videos — in the comfort of his own tiny space. Then came time to show Wyatt. The cat’s reaction? “He loves it,” Davies said.

Bryan Davies

Davies admits that he wasn't sure if Wyatt would actually use the tiny room he built. But it quickly became the cat's go-to spot.

Bryan Davies

"He spends a lot of time in there, asking to watch his show before taking a nap," Davies said. "He zones out to the screen like a normal teen. And he naps — hard. He really does enjoy it as much as a kid who finally got his own room."

Bryan Davies

Wyatt doesn't spend all his time in the room, of course. But he seems to enjoy having a special place to call his very own.

Bryan Davies

For Davies, the effort he put into crafting the little space for his family's cat was more than worth it. After all, Wyatt simply means the world to them. "He is our best friend," Davies said.