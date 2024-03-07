Guy Brings His 'Lost' Cat Back Home — Only To Find He's Already There

The other day, Ariel Araujo and his roommate, Edwin, were enjoying a few drinks at a little bar downstairs from their condo in Brazil when they spotted a familiar face.

There, strolling outside in the courtyard, was a cat the pair were well acquainted with.

“I asked Edwin, ‘Isn’t that your cat, Kush?’” Araujo told The Dodo. “Edwin said, ‘Yes, I know my cat.’”

Araujo and Edwin figured Kush had somehow snuck out and gotten lost. So, Edwin picked up the cat to carry him back home. But there was just one problem.

It wasn’t actually Kush.