Guy Brings His 'Lost' Cat Back Home — Only To Find He's Already There
"He was so perplexed ..."
The other day, Ariel Araujo and his roommate, Edwin, were enjoying a few drinks at a little bar downstairs from their condo in Brazil when they spotted a familiar face.
There, strolling outside in the courtyard, was a cat the pair were well acquainted with.
“I asked Edwin, ‘Isn’t that your cat, Kush?’” Araujo told The Dodo. “Edwin said, ‘Yes, I know my cat.’”
Araujo and Edwin figured Kush had somehow snuck out and gotten lost. So, Edwin picked up the cat to carry him back home. But there was just one problem.
It wasn’t actually Kush.
Arriving to the front door of their apartment, Araujo was the first to go inside. He started heading to his bedroom when another cat appeared in the hallway — the real Kush.
Then Edwin walked in, holding the cat he’d found.
“I laughed a lot and said, ‘Look, Edwin! Kush is here!” Araujo said. “He said, ‘Stop lying.’ Then he saw Kush. He was so perplexed and started laughing.”
The real Kush and his white cat companion weren’t particularly thrilled by the imposter:
Realizing his honest mistake, Edwin returned the lookalike cat back downstairs. He’s believed to live with neighbors in the same complex, some of whom allow their cats to explore outside during the day.
"He was well looked after and chubby," Araujo said. "This is a gated community, so he certainly belongs to someone here."
The real Kush, meanwhile, remains exactly where he's meant to be.
Fortunately, the mix-up was quickly resolved. Though Kush and the other cat look remarkably alike, Kush is irreplaceable in Edwin's heart.
"I can't live without my cat," Edwin told The Dodo. "Both of them are actually one of the best things that ever happened in my life."