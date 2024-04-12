'Stray Dog' Spotted In Family's Yard Turns Out Not To Be A Dog At All

Walker Jones was heading home from taking his guide dog on a walk when he noticed an animal hanging out in his front yard. Jones is visually impaired, so he couldn’t fully make out who it was, but he assumed it was a stray dog and immediately called his girlfriend for help. “He FaceTimed me saying, ‘There’s a stray dog in our yard! I don’t know what to do.’” Blaire Effler, Jones’ girlfriend, told The Dodo. “So I glance out the window and all I see are some huge oddly shaped ears. I’m thinking, ‘A weird pit bull?’”

Blaire Effler

Effler headed outside to get a look at the stray dog — and immediately burst out laughing. “It is not only NOT a stray dog, but TWO small goats,” Effler said. “And they both turned and stared at me like I was interrupting them!”

Blaire Effler

Jones and Effler walked around to a few different neighbors’ houses to see if they could find who the goats belonged to. In the meantime, the pair of goats started wandering to other yards, so to contain them and keep them safe, Effler went to pick them up and put them safely in her backyard.

“They both started screaming,” Effler said. “Neighbors from many houses down are looking at me, staring at me, wondering what is making that screaming sound … During all their yelling, the neighbors who live behind me come outside and [say] the goats belong to them!”

Blaire Effler

Apparently, the sneaky little goats had broken out of their own yard to go exploring, and their family only realized they were gone when they heard all the screaming. Thankfully, they were reunited with their family — but that hasn’t stopped them from escaping again whenever they feel like it.