4 min read Cat Doesn't Understand How She's Supposed To Fit In Her New Bed “The ad supposedly showed it could fit two cats" 😂

Cleo’s family adopted her from their local SPCA nine years ago, and to this day, they love to shower her with gifts. “We really spoil her,” Sam Campbell, Cleo’s mom, told The Dodo. “She has lots of toys, a tunnel, cat tower, cat wheel, etc. to give her the best possible life with lots of enrichment.”

Sam Campbell

Even Cleo’s extended family likes to spoil her every once in a while, so when Campbell’s father-in-law saw an ad for a cat bed online, he decided Cleo needed a fancy new bed and ordered it for her. “He saw it in an ad on Facebook and [said], ‘I just thought she might like it,’” Campbell said. Campbell’s father-in-law didn’t tell the couple that he had ordered a bed for Cleo — so when a tiny bed definitely not big enough for a cat arrived in the mail, they were confused.

Sam Campbell

“We opened it up and were instantly confused as to what it was or why it had been sent to us,” Campbell said. “My husband took a photo of it and messaged his family in the family chat on the off chance they had sent us something and we found out his dad had bought Cleo a new bed some time ago, only turns out this wasn't quite what it was expected to look like.” The whole family couldn’t stop laughing, and Cleo was especially confused as to what she was supposed to do with this strange new tiny bed. Campbell’s father-in-law couldn’t help but laugh too, and was just glad that the bed had only cost him $30.



Sam Campbell