Guitarist Makes Surprisingly Good Music From 'Songs' Performed By Dogs

Musician and TikTok user @savbeat is a multi-instrumentalist — but to capture the right sound in his most memorable recordings, he’s had to turn to some unlikely collaborators. Pups who sing. For the past few years, @savbeat has been sharing videos like this one, wherein he adds background music to match a dog’s vocalizations. The results are surprisingly tuneful:

It would appear that the dogs in @savbeat's videos are not his own pets, but rather pups whose owners shared clips of them being noisy. What the musician then does is make those sounds shine as their own melodies.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

Here's another musical duet, this one featuring a soulfully singing border collie:

While dogs are at the forefront of many of @savbeat's videos, he's worked alongside other animal artists as well — like this donkey named Harriet, who greets her best friend with her golden voice.

Lest they be left out of the mix, @savbeat does collaborate with the occasional cat as well: