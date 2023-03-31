Guitarist Makes Surprisingly Good Music From 'Songs' Performed By Dogs
These pups can really sing 🎶
Musician and TikTok user @savbeat is a multi-instrumentalist — but to capture the right sound in his most memorable recordings, he’s had to turn to some unlikely collaborators.
Pups who sing.
For the past few years, @savbeat has been sharing videos like this one, wherein he adds background music to match a dog’s vocalizations. The results are surprisingly tuneful:
It would appear that the dogs in @savbeat's videos are not his own pets, but rather pups whose owners shared clips of them being noisy.
What the musician then does is make those sounds shine as their own melodies.
Here's another musical duet, this one featuring a soulfully singing border collie:
While dogs are at the forefront of many of @savbeat's videos, he's worked alongside other animal artists as well — like this donkey named Harriet, who greets her best friend with her golden voice.
Lest they be left out of the mix, @savbeat does collaborate with the occasional cat as well:
While these musical creations might not win any Grammys, hearing these vocal pets perform duets with @savbeat somehow makes them all the more lovable.