Guilty Dog Lands A Spot On Convenience Store's 'Wall Of Shame'

But one them is not like the others.

The owners of this convenience store in Denver are tired of shoplifters, and they’re not afraid to show it. So they have a prominently displayed “wall of shame” — a collection of photos of past offenders caught on the store’s security cameras.

Despite that, however, he’s nevertheless described as a “good boy.”

Among the photos on the wall is that of a dog — his fluffy pup face staring back in adorable infamy.

To learn more about the incident that landed the dog on the wall of shame, The Dodo reached out to Jakub Niedzwiecki, a frequent visitor to the convenient store. He spoke with the owners about what happened.

“The furry boi actually belongs to a regular customer,” Niedzwiecki told The Dodo. “The dog has such an affinity for the jerky aisle that it couldn't help but bite on a loose Slim Jim and (nearly) walk out of the store with it.”

On that occasion, the dog was stopped before making off with his steal. Still, he was added to the wall of shame as a joke.

But the joke’s on them: The dog is shameless. He’s allowed inside with his owner, who’s now friends with the storekeepers, but the pup still seems to be on the lookout for the chance to rob again.

“What bonded them all together was the jerky incident,” Niedzwiecki said. “[The store owners] told me that every time the dog is there, his nose just leads him to the same aisle every time.”