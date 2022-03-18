Guide Dog Is So Excited To Receive A Medal On The Olympic Podium

When Carina Edlinger, a visually impaired Austrian athlete, won two medals in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing for cross-country skiing, she had a lot of people to thank. As she was honored during one of the medal ceremonies, though, there was someone she knew she wanted to recognize in front of everyone — her guide dog, Riley.

Riley is 5 years old and has been by Edlinger’s side for a while now. She loves him so much and wanted to show how much she appreciates everything he’s done for her.

When the medals for Edlinger and her guide were first brought over, Riley jumped up to sniff them, hoping there was something there for him. Little did he know, his time was coming. Once Edlinger had accepted her medal, she reached into her pocket and pulled out another medal — one that was made especially for Riley. She gently put the medal around Riley’s neck and stood back and let him have his moment, too.

Everyone absolutely loved watching Riley accept his medal on the Olympic podium — maybe even more than watching all of the human athletes accept theirs. After he had received his medal, Riley posed for photos with his mom as they both showed off their medals. It was a big day for both of them, and they were just so thrilled that they got to experience it together.