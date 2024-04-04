'Guardian Angel' Swoops In To Dry The Tears Of Woman Sobbing On The Street

One evening, a few weeks back, a sadness welled up inside the heart of Delfina Quiroga. It’s unclear exactly what the source of that feeling was, but it was enough to bring her to tears.

Evidently, Quiroga decided to take a few moments to herself, stepping outside in the dark night to spend a little time alone to sort her feelings out.

But while in the depths of that emotion, a random ‘guardian angel’ of sorts swooped in to change her mood.

Quiroga captured that moment on video: