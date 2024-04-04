'Guardian Angel' Swoops In To Dry The Tears Of Woman Sobbing On The Street
"There is nothing more genuine ..."
One evening, a few weeks back, a sadness welled up inside the heart of Delfina Quiroga. It’s unclear exactly what the source of that feeling was, but it was enough to bring her to tears.
Evidently, Quiroga decided to take a few moments to herself, stepping outside in the dark night to spend a little time alone to sort her feelings out.
But while in the depths of that emotion, a random ‘guardian angel’ of sorts swooped in to change her mood.
Quiroga captured that moment on video:
“When you are sad and a dog on the street comforts you,” Quiroga wrote, adding: “There is nothing more genuine than them.”
After the dog appeared, literally drying her tears, Quiroga couldn’t help but smile instead.
Not surprisingly, the video of that sweet encounter soon went viral, with many commenters urging Quiroga to adopt the dog, assuming her to be a stray. But in an update under cheerier circumstances, Quiroga shared some happy news.
“[We] reunited without sadness this time,” Quiroga wrote. “She has a family and is perfect.”
Though the dog likely belongs to one of Quiroga's neighbors, her big heart clearly doesn't discriminate when it comes to spreading the joy of her loving presence — simply by being herself.