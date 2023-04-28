'Guard' Dog Follows Kids To The Park — And Has As Much Fun As They Do
Friendship at its purest ❤️
People lucky enough to be passing by this playground earlier this month were treated to a charming scene of friendship at its purest.
There, enjoying an afternoon playing on the slide, were a young boy and girl — but the pair were not alone.
In a video, which has since gone viral, the children are seen going up and down the playground equipment again and again, joined by an equally energetic pup — partaking in the amusement more as a peer than a pet.
The clip, believed to have been shared originally by Facebook user Reed Esme, contains a hint as to their relationship:
“[My husband said] bring the dog to look after the kids,” the caption reads.
The sweet dog, however, did more than merely guard them:
It isn’t known exactly how long this moment of fun went on for — but it seems clear that happy trio have made plenty of joyful memories together already, and have many more ahead to make.
After all, when kids grow up with a pet, they grow up with a best friend, too.