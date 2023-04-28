'Guard' Dog Follows Kids To The Park — And Has As Much Fun As They Do

People lucky enough to be passing by this playground earlier this month were treated to a charming scene of friendship at its purest. There, enjoying an afternoon playing on the slide, were a young boy and girl — but the pair were not alone.

Reed Esme

In a video, which has since gone viral, the children are seen going up and down the playground equipment again and again, joined by an equally energetic pup — partaking in the amusement more as a peer than a pet. The clip, believed to have been shared originally by Facebook user Reed Esme, contains a hint as to their relationship: “[My husband said] bring the dog to look after the kids,” the caption reads. The sweet dog, however, did more than merely guard them:

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend