Group Of Local Deer Put Out A Hit On Woman’s Inflatable Reindeer

And, apparently, her adorable reindeer decorations aren’t among them.

Evidently, in Brooke Miller’s Austin, Texas, neighborhood, there’s only room for a select few local deer.

"I’d been curious why our inflatable reindeer were disheveled every morning," Miller told The Dodo. "[My neighbor] found the culprit! And it was better than we could’ve ever imagined."

After Miller put up the inflatable reindeer neatly in place in her front yard, she began to notice something odd was happening. Each day, when Miller would wake up and look outside, she could tell that someone had messed around with her decorations while she slept.

It seems a pair of local deer toughs didn't take too kindly to the presence of Miller's reindeer — and they appear to have it out for them.

Miller, to her credit, isn't taking it personally. Many deer roam in her neighborhood, and she enjoys them, regardless of their true intent when it comes to her decorations.

"We can’t decide if they’re pissed off or playing," Miller said. "The optimist in me leans toward playing."

And in the end, there's really no damage done.

"Most importantly, the inflatable deer are unharmed. They popped right back up post run-in," Miller added. "A little holiday magic for everyone!"