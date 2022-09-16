Stray Puppy Wanders Onto Naval Base And Finds The Hero He Needed

Some dogs have all the luck, and such is the case with Griffon. The 6-month-old stray wandered the streets for so long that he’d all but given up on finding a family. Then, his wandering led him into the arms of a man who saved him in the unlikeliest of places — an overseas naval base.

Paws of War/Facebook

“A U.S. Naval Commander saw the little dog and immediately recognized he wouldn't survive long alone in such a dangerous environment; scooping the pup up into his arms as he was reminded of his unit's motto, ‘Those who arrive alive, leave alive’ and he knew it had to apply to this little soul too,” Paws of War, a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders, wrote on Facebook. It wasn’t long before everyone on the base heard about Griffon and wanted to meet him.

Paws of War/Facebook

“As the Commander stepped up to care for Griffon he formed a strong bond with the pup who follows him everywhere,” the post continued. “Little Griffon became family. The pup is a bright spot in the days of everyone who meets him.” The hero commander, who will remain nameless, has decided to adopt Griffon and take him home when he returns Stateside. And, while there are few details that can be shared, Paws of War spokesperson Gary Baumann said the commander and Griffon will be together again soon.

