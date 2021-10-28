Huge Dog Siblings Both Swear They Called Shotgun First

Luna and Kala are Great Dane sisters who are pretty much inseparable and do everything together. Their favorite thing to do together is go for rides in the car with their mom to pick up their brothers from school — and oftentimes when they go to get in the car, they end up fighting over who gets to ride in the front seat. “For the most part, Kala is always up front with me, she seems to like it the most, but recently Luna has been wanting to sit up there even if it's only for a couple minutes,” Rachel Smith, the pair’s mom, told The Dodo.

Rachel Smith

Recently Luna and Kala were once again getting ready to do a school pickup run when they both made a beeline for the front seat — and somehow managed to both squeeze into it at the same time. Their mom truly couldn’t believe her eyes and couldn’t stop laughing. The front seat is a tight squeeze for just one Great Dane, and somehow, they’d managed to fit two. “They often fight over the front seat, but this is the first time they actually made it into the seat at the same time, and I couldn't believe it because they have tried before,” Smith said. “They are small for Great Danes — about 105lbs each — so that helped, but it was a feat in itself, so I just had to document that they actually made it in there. Had we not been running behind to pick up their human brother from school, I would have let them bask in the glory a little longer.”

Of course, the arrangement wasn’t exactly comfortable, but the sisters were still determined to try and make it work. They’d both called shotgun. It was only fair. Unfortunately for Luna and Kala, their mom decided letting them both ride up front definitely wasn’t safe and made them both get into the back rather than choosing sides. In the end, it all worked out, though, because even though they weren’t in the front seat, they got to sit next to each other — and that’s their favorite thing, anyway.