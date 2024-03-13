Grandparents Burst Into Tears After Opening Box With The Sweetest Surprise

For 14 long and happy years, Orne Villalva’s grandparents shared their lives with a sweet companion always at their feet and in their hearts — a little dog named Catita. Her presence filled the couple with vitality, and they doted upon her dearly. “My grandfather would lie down with her on the floor and caress her belly, and every afternoon he would take her for a walk,” Villalva told The Dodo. “She also kept my grandmother company when my grandfather was out.” But Catita’s role as faithful friend to Villalva’s grandparents couldn’t last forever.

Orne Villalva

Earlier this year, Catita passed away unexpectedly. Villalva’s grandparents were understandably devastated. The pitter-patter of Catita’s paws on the floor and the sight of her wagging tail were now only memories.

Orne Villalva

Following Catita’s passing, Villalva’s grandparents expressed to her often how much they would like to have another pup in their lives. Catita was irreplaceable, of course, but they still had so much more love to give. Fortunately, Villalva found a puppy who needed loving home — and she arranged the sweetest surprise. This was the moment Villalva’s grandparents met Roma, their new best friend in the whole wide world:

Meeting Roma, it was love at first sight. Villalva’s grandparents couldn't help but shed tears of happiness. “We felt immense joy,” Villalva said. “It was very exciting to see the reaction of both of them.”

Orne Villalva

Roma has turned out to be the perfect fit. Since the day she joined their lives, Villalva’s grandparents haven’t stopped smiling.

Orne Villalva

The dark clouds that had hung over Villalva’s grandparents’ heads since Catita’s passing seem to have been swept away, replaced by the shining light of Roma. “We’re all very happy,” Villalva said. “My grandmother calls me and tells me what the dog is doing. She tells me that my grandfather is very attached and sleeps with Roma in his arms. She’s his baby.”

Orne Villalva