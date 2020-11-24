4 min read Grandpa Builds The Most Incredible Outdoor Playground For His Cat “He built the cat a fortress. It runs all across the property" 😍❤️️

Bruce is almost 20 years old, and has been with his dad for 14 years now. They used to live on a farm, and Bruce always loved playing outside. When they moved to a trailer park, his dad wanted to try and figure out a way for him to still enjoy playing outside in a safe way, so he came up with an idea. “My grandpa came up with a solution,” Jayli Wolf, Bruce’s dad’s granddaughter, told The Dodo. “He built the cat a fortress. It runs all across the property that he rents. It goes right from the front, to the back and up the tree.”

Instead of making Bruce stay inside, Bruce’s dad decided to build him a system of tunnels that runs all around their new property. The tunnels allow Bruce to explore outside, go into the sheds where his dad works and even climb a tree. His dad even took the time to dig tunnels underground. He spent so much time making sure that Bruce could go wherever he wants in the safest way possible.

Jayli Wolf

Once Bruce’s very own outdoor tunnel system was finished, he was able to explore all over, and he absolutely loves it. He uses it every day, and it makes his dad feel so much better knowing that he’s always happy and safe. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw what my grandpa had built,” Wolf said. “He has always been a character (he and my grandma raised me). He likes animals more than he likes people! He has always had a soft heart for his pets.”

Jayli Wolf

To everyone else, the tunnel system may seem a bit over the top. To Bruce’s dad, though, it just makes sense. He loves Bruce more than anything, and will stop at nothing to make sure he always has everything he needs.

Jayli Wolf