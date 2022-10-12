Good Samaritans Spot Little Koala Clinging To A Fence And Realize She's In Trouble

As they enjoyed a leisurely walk along the lush, grassy Australian landscape, two Good Samaritans couldn’t help but notice something odd up ahead. With only a glance, they might have missed her. But when they looked closer, they saw a frightened little koala stuck on a gray fencepost and hanging on for dear life.

The Good Samaritans quickly called for experienced backup, and soon Mel Fraser and Karl Dawson of Noah&Lil Woodend Wildlife Shelter were on their way. Worried that the curious cows behind the fence might inadvertently harm the koala, Fraser and Dawson had to act fast. “We knew we had to try and distract them while Karl crawled under the fence to retrieve her,” Fraser told The Dodo. “A task that sounds easy, but the mud was deep!”

Fraser and Dawson, trained wildlife rescuers, gently removed the koala from between the wire fencing and the post. Afterward, they brought her back to their shelter, where she could recover safely. The rescuers could tell the Koala, whom they began calling Merci, was exhausted from her ordeal. Nevertheless, Merci adapted well to their care and began eating and regaining her strength.

Since Merci is a wild animal who was going to be released, Fraser and Dawson kept human handling to a minimum. Though they only interacted with her sparingly, Merci’s spirited personality still managed to shine through. “Merci is a sweet girl,” Fraser said. “She enjoys sniffing at the leaves we provide and quite quickly will let us know if she approves of them or not!”

Fraser and Dawson are so grateful that Merci has been given a second chance, and that the Good Samaritans knew what to do. After about two weeks in their care, Merci will be released back into the area where she was found. “We urge anyone who sees wildlife in distress to please call your local wildlife organization,” Fraser said. “We are incredibly thankful she was spotted.”