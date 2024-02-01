'Good Girl' K9 Officer Sniffs Out Missing Child — Then Showers Her With Kisses

Last Friday evening, officers from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida received a report that an 11-year-old girl had gone missing in the area. Their initial investigation led them to search a nearby park, but under cover of darkness, locating the child was bound to be difficult. But fortunately for all involved, K9 Officer Mary Lou was on the job.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Along with her handler, Deputy Sarah Ernstes, Mary Lou scoured the park using her eyes and, more importantly, her keen sense of smell. That’s what led her to a restroom facility in the park — where Mary Lou’s “happy tail” alerted Ernstes that the child could be inside. “She only does it when she’s close to somebody,” Ernstes said. And sure enough, Mary Lou was right:

The intrepid K9 officer had located the missing child, allowing Ernstes to communicate with her and reassure her that she was safe. But K9 Mary Lou did more than simply find her. Afterward, the pup showered the girl with affection — a reward for her job well done, and no doubt a welcome gesture for the child herself. "I told you she'd give you a big, slobbery kiss," one of the officers can be heard telling her.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office