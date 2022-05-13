Good Boy Teaches Little Sister To Howl For The First Time

Marshall is a pro at howling and loves to show it off. And once his little sister, Lily Bell, came along, the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees had the perfect student to teach his ways.

At just 3 months old, Lily’s learning so much from her big brother. The dachshund-mix rescue clearly looks up to Marshall, and when she recently saw him howling in the backyard, she immediately followed suit.

“This was the first time we saw Marshall showing her how to howl,” Michael Lohman, the dogs’ dad, told The Dodo. “Now, whenever the fire trucks leave the station, they stop where they are and howl together.”

You can watch the sweet moment here: