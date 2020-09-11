3 min read Goat Sneaks Into Cop's Patrol Car And Helps Himself To Her Paperwork "Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day" 🐐

What began as a routine house call for one Georgia sheriff's deputy ended up being anything but ordinary. And she has video to prove it.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

While delivering some papers to a home the other day, the unsuspecting deputy from Douglas County made the mistake of leaving the door to her patrol car wide open. Little could she have guessed that someone would take that as invitation to hop inside. When the deputy returned to her car, she discovered that a sneaky goat was now behind the wheel — making a meal of some paperwork left on the passenger seat.

"Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day!" the sheriff's office wrote. Here's bodycam footage of what happened next: