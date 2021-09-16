Goat And Rooster Save The Day When Their Friend Is Attacked By A Hawk

The world can be a dangerous place for animals. But life’s much less scary when you have friends. Just ask this very lucky hen.

The other day, an unwelcome visitor decided to swoop in on Jaap Beets' farm in the Netherlands. It was a hawk, and he evidently had his sights set on one resident in particular — on of Beets’ chickens. What the hawk didn’t count on was that the hen had some faithful friends on her side. Shortly after the hawk began his attack, the chicken's friends — a rooster and a goat — rushed in to protect her and drive the hawk away. Here's that moment on video:

