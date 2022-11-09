Girls Out Horseback Riding Find Abandoned Box With The Sweetest Babies Inside

A group of girls were out riding horses in their neighborhood in Northern California when they noticed a box on the side of the road. Curious, one of the girls peered inside — and saw a tiny face staring back at her. She immediately sprang into action. “I was in my garden nearby, and she hollered for help,” Alison Kempkey, the girls’ neighbor, told The Dodo. “I walked down to the street and immediately started filming. I was praying it was okay as I walked. When I opened the box, there were FOUR kittens, not just one.”

Alison Kempkey

Kempkey was shocked to see the four tiny kittens curled up together, waiting for someone to help them. She had no idea where they’d come from or how long they’d been out there. She quickly called over some more neighbor kids to help cuddle the kittens and warm them up, physically and emotionally, as she tried to figure out next steps.

Dodo Shows Cat Crazy Fluffy Cat Wants To Sit On His Dad At All Times

“I checked them each out as I removed them from the box,” Kempkey said. “I didn’t see any evidence of health issues, and once they were in the kids' hands being exposed to aggressive cuddling, they settled down and knew they were safe. You could feel the shift in their attitudes. We were literally getting ready to leave for the weekend, so we quickly put together a plan for them to be watched over by the neighbor's kids, and we modified our rescue cat’s catio we built to be a kitten condo.”

Alison Kempkey

They decided to name the kittens Bowie, Moomoo, Spicy and Spooky. Kempkey returned from her trip to find all four kittens doing well despite everything they’d been through. They were so happy to be safe and loved, and Kempkey was so excited to eventually find them their forever homes. “I knew we would keep them as barn cats if we couldn’t find them homes, but my ultimate goal was to find them safe, loving and responsible indoor homes,” Kempkey said.

Alison Kempkey

Moomoo and Bowie have since been adopted together into a loving family, while Spicy and Spooky are still waiting. Luckily, Kempkey and her family will happily foster them until they can find their perfect match. Both kittens are full of personality and would make the best additions to any lucky family.

Alison Kempkey