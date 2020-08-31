4 min read Girl Uses PowerPoint To Convince Dad To Let Her Get A Cat How could he say no?

A few years back, Christopher Doyle’s daughter was promised a pet hamster. But that was a promise he failed to keep. To Doyle, it may have become a distant memory, but his daughter didn't forget. When it came time to convince Dad to let her adopt a pet — this time a cat — Doyle’s daughter pulled out all the stops.

Twitter/chrisdoyle

Doyle recently took to Twitter to share his teenage daughter’s surprisingly well-organized plan to convince him to get her a cat. She literally put together a pro-cat PowerPoint presentation — a meowerpoint, if you will.

Twitter/chrisdoyle

Doyle's daughter opens with a bullet point list of pluses about owning a cat. Among them, she includes a not-so-veiled threat: "You wouldn't have to listen to me ask for a cat again." She goes on.

Twitter/chrisdoyle

In the slide above, Doyle's daughter delivers a doozy about his failed promise, as a father, to get her the hamster. (Surely, that must have stung.) But then she shifts to a more conciliatory tone — suggesting that all can be made right, and that she can totally handle taking care of a cat.

Twitter/chrisdoyle

After Doyle's daughter states that his decision on this matter would either grant, or deny, her what would "literally be the happiest day of [her] life," she then brings it all home. The final slide is essentially just a picture of an adorable kitten.

Twitter/chrisdoyle

How could Dad say no? Doyle's daughter had the upper hand — even more so after his tweet about the PowerPoint presentation went viral, with most taking her side:



She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

And, sure enough, it worked. When asked if he was persuaded on the cat issue, Doyle told The Dodo, "Yes. We are going to look at a rescue." Here's the paperwork to prove it: