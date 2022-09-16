Giant Dog Is Absolutely Obsessed With Wearing 'Crocs'

Hooch is a gigantic, goofy dog whose favorite things include new friends, tiny dogs and getting lots of attention. She does everything in life with genuine excitement and is always eager to see what’s next.

Hooch often wears booties to protect her paws while she’s outside, and when her mom saw "Crocs" for dogs advertised online, she knew she had to buy a pair for Hooch and try them out. She thought it would at least be a cute photo shoot — but as soon as she put them on, Hooch fell in love.