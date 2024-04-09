Giant Alligator Gives Unsuspecting Homeowner The Surprise Of A Lifetime

The other day, Mary Hollenback was relaxing at home in Venice, Florida, when she heard someone at her front door. She wasn’t expecting any visitors, but houses in her neighborhood all look similar, so it’s not unusual for there to be mixups. “I got up to tell the person they were at the wrong house,” Hollenback told The Dodo. But it was no person.

Somehow, a massive alligator had managed to open Hollenback’s screen door, after which he strolled right into her place. “My first thought was, ‘I have an alligator in my house!’” Hollenback said. “My second thought was, ‘How the heck am I going to get him out?'” The alligator, meanwhile, made his way to Hollenback’s kitchen, settling near her refrigerator.

Hollenback called for help, and before long, a crew from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with a pair of sheriff’s deputies, arrived to the scene. By then, the alligator appeared somewhat disgruntled, having essentially gotten stuck due to the lack of traction on Hollenback’s smooth floors. Measuring in at nearly 8 feet long, moving him was still to be no easy task.

After a few minutes of wrangling, the officers managed to get the gator out. “I was very surprised at how little damage was done. Just some scratches on my cabinet doors,” Hollenback said.

