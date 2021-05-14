3 min read Cat Somehow Accidentally Gets Jammed Between Window And Screen "What a ballsy little stinker.”

While Wednesday does have a very calm, sweet side to her, she’s also always been fairly mischievous. Her hobbies include knocking things off of surfaces, drinking out of water glasses and climbing window screens. One day, she decided to take her climbing activity to a whole new level.

Jess Koki

Wednesday’s mom, Jess Koki, was going about her day around the house when all of a sudden she spotted Wednesday — who had somehow gotten herself stuck between the window and the screen. “I had never seen her do that before,” Koki told The Dodo. “I didn’t think I could love her more, but that did it. Like, what a ballsy little stinker.”

As Koki watched Wednesday in disbelief, she noticed that the cat didn’t seem at all distressed or upset. In fact, she seemed quite happy in her cozy new spot. That was when Koki realized that Wednesday wasn’t actually stuck. She was able to move around and could get out if she wanted to, but, of course, she didn’t want to. “I know it looks like she was stuck, but after I shut the camera off, she pulled out right away and tried to go in further,” Koki said. “So I reached in and pulled her out before she got stuck for real.”

Jess Koki

Now, Wednesday loves to try and shimmy her way back between the window and the screen because, to her, it’s the best hangout spot she’s discovered so far. Once she gets bored of climbing screens and squeezing herself into her new window spot, Wednesday will no doubt find more mischief to get into, and her mom won’t be the least bit surprised. That’s just what Wednesday does.