New Italian Spot Wants You To Know What It's Like To Eat Like Your Cat

Have you ever spooned food into your cat’s dish and asked how it feels to eat like them?

Well, thanks to a new Italian pop-up restaurant, you don’t have to wonder anymore.

Gatto Bianco, a pop-up from Fancy Feast, will serve dishes inspired by the taste, texture and flavor of, well, cat food — aka its line of globally-inspired food for felines. That means you'll be dining on Italian meals with a Tuscan-style flair as part of a fun culinary experience — assuming you trust your tabby’s taste.

The pop-up trattoria, located in New York City, limits seating to 16 lucky cat lovers and will only be open on August 11 and 12. Reservations open at noon EST on August 4, and are first come, first serve. Suffice it to say, the claws might come out for a spot.