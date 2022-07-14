Guide Dog-In-Training Accidentally Falls Asleep During Important Photo Shoot

Benny was born at the Guide Dog Foundation and will eventually step into a very important role. He’ll either become a guide dog for someone who is blind or visually impaired, or a service dog for a veteran or first responder in need. Both are very big responsibilities, but Benny is up for the challenge.

When he was 6 weeks old, Benny’s friends at the Guide Dog Foundation took him to do his initiation photo shoot, something they do for all of the puppies born at their facility. They were very excited to take adorable pictures of little Benny, and he was of course excited too. Unfortunately, though, the photo shoot was happening right around when Benny was very much in need of a nap.