Woman Finds Little Hitchhiker On Car Mirror And Quickly Invites Him To Ride Inside Instead
“He just went about his day like he didn’t go on the ride of his life" 😂🐸
Karrah Crain and her boyfriend were driving home from seeing a movie and had the car windows down, just enjoying the ride. Her boyfriend suddenly mentioned he thought he saw something on the side-view mirror — and sure enough, they were shocked to discover a little frog hitchhiker hanging out.
The couple was going about 60 mph and were shocked that the frog, whom they named Geoffrey, had managed to hang on at that speed. Crain was immediately worried that he would fall off or try to jump, so she put her hand near him just in case, and apparently, he took that as an invitation. He happily jumped into her hand, so she gently brought him into the car, where she knew he would be safe.
Once he was in the car, Geoffrey jumped up onto the dashboard, but Crain quickly got him off of there because it was too hot. Wanting to find a nice spot to settle in, Geoffrey assessed his new surroundings and jumped into the coziest spot he could find.
“That’s when he jumped onto the vent,” Crain said. “He crawled in, turned around and sat like this for about 20 minutes until we got home.”
Finally, the couple arrived home and went to get Geoffrey out of the car — but at first, he didn’t want to go. He was quite content with his cozy new spot, and seemed to have been hoping to stay there a little longer.
“I had to shove the side of some sunglasses through the other side of the vent to poke him in the butt enough for him to come out,” Crain said. “It was easier than it sounds.”
Once he was out of the car, Crain brought Geoffrey over to a plant she has on her porch and gently placed him in it. She thought he’d like that spot the best, and she was right. He immediately settled into his new home like this was where he’d wanted to be all along.
“He just went about his day like he didn’t go on the ride of his life,” Crain said.
Now, the couple sees Geoffrey every night, hanging out on the porch and hunting for insects. They hadn’t expected a little hitchhiker that day, but now they’re glad it happened because they ended up making the cutest new friend.