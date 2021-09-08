Woman Finds Little Hitchhiker On Car Mirror And Quickly Invites Him To Ride Inside Instead

Karrah Crain and her boyfriend were driving home from seeing a movie and had the car windows down, just enjoying the ride. Her boyfriend suddenly mentioned he thought he saw something on the side-view mirror — and sure enough, they were shocked to discover a little frog hitchhiker hanging out.

The couple was going about 60 mph and were shocked that the frog, whom they named Geoffrey, had managed to hang on at that speed. Crain was immediately worried that he would fall off or try to jump, so she put her hand near him just in case, and apparently, he took that as an invitation. He happily jumped into her hand, so she gently brought him into the car, where she knew he would be safe.

Once he was in the car, Geoffrey jumped up onto the dashboard, but Crain quickly got him off of there because it was too hot. Wanting to find a nice spot to settle in, Geoffrey assessed his new surroundings and jumped into the coziest spot he could find.