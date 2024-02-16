Freezing Dog Curled On Dumpster Couch Wags Tail When Someone Finally Notices Her

Warm in bed on a recent evening, Mississippi dog rescuer Lisa Reams noticed her phone light up. The message was from a concerned citizen who’d noticed a stray dog shivering and alone on a dilapidated couch abandoned next to a dumpster nearby.

Instagram/nycscr

As soon as she saw the photo, Reams didn’t hesitate. She jumped right out of bed and headed to the scene in her pajamas. “My heart broke because I knew how cold it was outside,” Reams told The Dodo. “I wasn't going to rest until I had her safe and warm."

Pulling up in her truck, Reams quickly locked eyes with the pup. The dog, later named Cammi, lifted her head and wagged her tail, eager for affection. “She was shaking and shivering so badly,” Reams said. “She let me love on her and get a leash on. She walked to my truck and loaded up. Once in the truck, she nestled up in a big blanket I had on the back seat, and the seat warmers were on. She was so relaxed and slept all the way home."

Instagram/nycscr

Safe at last, 1-and-a-half-year-old Cammi hasn’t had any trouble bonding with her rescuers. “She is adapting brilliantly to the good life,” Reams said. “She loves to sun herself, run around outside and melt into any affection she is shown.”

NYC Second Chance Rescue