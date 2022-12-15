Foxes Use Off-Season As Chance To Move Into Baseball Stadium

The MLB ended their most recent season in October and doesn’t start up again until April, so stadiums across the country haven't been as bustling as they usually are. While the chaos and excitement always draw large crowds of baseball fans, the quiet of the off-season has drawn in a different kind of crowd. At Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, home of the Colorado Rockies, things have been pretty calm — until a family of foxes decided to claim the stadium as their new home.

“We’ve got some new visitors on 20th and Blake,” the Colorado Rockies wrote on Twitter. “Introducing, the Coors Field Foxes!” The curious foxes noticed the stadium wasn’t being used and deemed it as the perfect opportunity for a change of scenery. They’re now living in the lap of luxury, and based on the photos, they couldn’t be happier about it. Together the family has been enjoying playing games on the field …

… admiring their new home from up in the stands …

… and taking frequent big stretches right in the center of it all.

Twitter/Rockies