Neighbors See Flash Of Fur In Window Of Empty Apartment And Realize Someone's Moved In

Recently, strange things started happening at an apartment building in London. People started hearing strange noises coming from the apartment above them, even though no one was living in it at the time. Then they started seeing flashes of fur in the windows — and realized that someone had moved in unannounced.

After a few more sightings through the windows, the neighbors realized there was a fox trapped in the vacant apartment. Some people tried to get the fox out themselves with no luck, so they contacted the RSPCA for help.

“We spoke to the estate agents, who went into the property and found her running riot in the flat,” Jade Guthrie, an animal rescue officer with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “She’d managed to destroy almost everything! She made a dash for it when they went into the flat.”