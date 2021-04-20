4 min read Foster Mom Posts Hilarious Adoption Ad For 'Demonic Chihuahua' "I know finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog's body is hard, but I have to try" 😈

There’s no doubt that this cute rescue Chihuahua named Prancer, like all dogs, is a sweet and loving pup deep down in his little heart. But for him, those traits are just a tad deeper down than usual. Just ask his foster mom, Tyfanee Fortuna.

Tyfanee Fortuna

Fortuna has been caring for Prancer since last November, and has come to learn a thing or two about his character and disposition. Prancer, it turns out, can sometimes come off as a bit of a terror — demanding that things go exactly his way (or else). Now, when it came time to try to find Prancer a forever home, Fortuna could have easily glossed over those less than flattering aspects of his personality. But instead, she laid it all out there in hilarious detail.

Tyfanee Fortuna

Last week, Fortuna posted an adoption ad for Prancer on Facebook, which has since gone viral. In it, she describes him as a "demonic Chihuahua" before providing a long list of things he hates. As you’ll see, the post actually reads more like a warning — but, of course, Prancer's personality has a silver lining, too:

It could be assumed that Fortuna’s frank post about Prancer would generate less interest in him than a rosier one. That, however, isn’t the case at all. The post has gone on to receive tens of thousands of likes and shares. Prancer may dislike a lot of things. But people clearly love Prancer.

Tyfanee Fortuna

“I’m honestly shocked it got so big!” Fortuna told The Dodo. “I obviously posted in the hopes it would get attention, but I never anticipated it would have such a far reach.” Prancer didn’t see it coming either.

Tyfanee Fortuna

Clearly, the little Chihuahua is pretty particular about who will make an ideal adopter. But thanks to the popularity of the adoption ad, chances are better than ever that his soulmate will see it. Fortuna is hopeful that day’s coming soon. “Prancer has had a lot of interest, but nothing has come of his posting yet,” she said. “We are still accepting applications and trying to find his perfect home, but I definitely think he will find it with the amount of media attention he’s received!”

For more information about Prancer, or to apply to adopt him, please contact Second Chance Pet Adoption League