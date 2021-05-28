5 min read Kittens Aren't Happy When They Get Caught In The Middle Of Group Escape Attempt Those grumpy little faces 😂

When Katie Krysan suddenly found herself working from home back in March of 2020, she decided to start fostering cats and kittens in need through A.R.F. Animal Rescue Foundation of Illinois. “I felt powerless to do anything helpful during the pandemic, so I decided to start fostering kitties,” Krysan told The Dodo.

Katie Krysan

Krysan is now an experienced foster mom and more than prepared to tackle anything that comes her way — although sometimes, mischievous kittens are able to figure out ways to outsmart her. When Jasmine and her kittens — Rajah, Genie, Abu and Iago — first arrived in their foster home, their new foster parents were so excited to give them lots of care and cuddles and to watch them grow. The kittens were sick at first, but once they were nursed back to health, they came out of their shells and quickly transformed into a very wild bunch.

Katie Krysan

During their stay at their foster home, Jasmine and the kittens have been living in a huge, netted catio to keep them safe. The kittens love climbing all over the catio, and have even learned how to scale the sides of the netting like little Spidermans. Krysan figured it was fine because there was no way they’d be able to actually escape — until they proved her wrong. Krysan walked into the cat room one day and almost did a double-take when she realized that Rajah, Genie, Abu and Iago were all snuggled up together on top of the catio, a place they definitely weren’t supposed to be. They were sleeping soundly until their foster mom interrupted them — and the mix of annoyance and guilt painted all over their faces showed exactly how they felt about getting caught up there.

They probably would have stayed up there all day if they could have, until they realized it was lunchtime. Then they were definitely eager to get back into the catio. Krysan was still a little mystified as to how the kittens had managed to plan their grand escape, but eventually, she and her husband were able to identify and solve the problem in order to avoid any more mischief.

Katie Krysan

“First, I blamed my husband’s failure to close all three door latches,” Krysan said. “I figured the door was slightly ajar on the bottom, and they squeezed out. So, when I put them away and closed the door, I figured the problem was solved. But I came out later and two of the kittens were out again! We then took a good look at the catio and found some loose areas in the netting … We’ve now reinforced it with extra zip ties, and it’s all good!”

Katie Krysan

Unfortunately for the kittens, they’ll no longer be able to take long naps on top of the catio, but surely they’ll have no trouble finding other mischief to get into very soon.