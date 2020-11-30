Forgotten Film Clip From 1906 Proves Cats Have Always Been Cats
More than 100 years ago, this cat stole the show 😂
The world has transformed immensely in the 114 years since this footage was taken, the details of its creation nearly lost to time. But while it offers a glimpse into a bygone era, it also proves some things never change.
Namely, that cats have always been cats.
The footage, reportedly from a film released in 1906 in France, shows a young girl sitting down to breakfast. Not long after, a chubby tabby cat makes a dramatic entrance — leaping onto the table in an attempt to steal a few bites off the girl's plate.
She then offers him some of her milk, and before long he steals the show.
Here’s that clip, remastered and colorized:
Classic cat behavior.
Now, it’s impossible to say for certain if the cat's role was in the script. But knowing cats, it’s safe to assume this kitty wasn’t acting.