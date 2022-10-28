Florida Rescue Fills Bus With Lost Animals Left Behind After Hurricane

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian late last month, families devastated by the floodwaters tried to put the pieces of their lives back together. Lost pets wandered the streets, hoping someone might help them. Luckily, the Big Dog Ranch Rescue bus was on its way.

Instagram/bigdogranchrescue

Flush with pet food, blankets, crates and other supplies, the rescue bus made its way through the Florida streets, ready to help anyone in need. Big Dog Ranch Rescue executive director Robin Friedman was heavy-hearted as she met scores of pets separated from their homes. “It’s just heartbreaking on so many levels,” Friedman told The Dodo. Soon, their bus was full of lost dogs who were all happy to be on their way to a safe place where they could recuperate.

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Rescued Wild Horse Loves To Play With A Little Donkey

Instagram/bigdogranchrescue

The rescue’s mission is to reunite families with their pets. They don’t want anyone who’s already lost so much to have to lose their dog, too. They’ve been happy to provide temporary shelter while families figure out what to do next. “It always feels good knowing that you’re going to be able to reunite the animals with their people,” Friedman said. When a family with a 7-month-old baby and two bonded Labradors worried that they’d have to give up their beloved dogs, the rescue stepped up, promising to keep both dogs safe until the family was ready to care for them again.

Already, the rescue has helped many of the dogs left alone without a family find loving, permanent homes. Though many still struggle to recover after the storm, with help from organizations like Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Florida residents and grateful pets are slowly getting back on their feet.