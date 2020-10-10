3 min read Entire Flock Of Birds Takes Over Couple's Bedroom Disney goals 🎵🐦

Peter Hayes and his girlfriend left London to be closer to nature, but they had no idea just how close they would get. During a recent rainstorm, the couple accidentally left their windows open only to discover that a flock of birds had invaded their bedroom.

Peter Hayes

“My girlfriend went to bed and I heard her come back down and she said, ‘I think there is a bird on the windowsill in the bedroom,’” Hayes told The Dodo. “[I] went upstairs, switched the light on and there were lots of birds in the bedroom.” Hayes eventually counted nine birds in total, with one hiding from the storm under the bed. With a nature sanctuary nearby, Hayes is used to the occasional bird flying through the door, but he’d never seen anything like the Disney moment happening in his bedroom.

“It was a bit freaky,” Hayes said. “They just stared me out [as if] to say, ‘You seen the weather out there, bro?’” Hayes tried to coax the birds outside, but they refused to leave, and his Disney dream quickly turned into a nightmare.