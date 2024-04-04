Firefighters Race Against Rising Tides To Rescue Someone Trapped Under Pier

There are several piers lining the Thames River in London, each offering a unique view of the famous English waterway. While locals and sightseers use them frequently, some piers are left unused, becoming dilapidated over time. One of these overlooked piers became the site of a frantic rescue recently when a lone inhabitant became trapped in its wooden beams.

A fox, seemingly wandering around the Thamesmead neighborhood in London, scurried toward the worn-down pier one afternoon. He climbed the pier’s support beams, guided by the steady flow of water beneath him. But as he nestled into the wooden structure, the tide started to recede, leaving him trapped high above the muddy ground. The fox had no clear path to escape. As tides threatened to rise again, the fox clung to the pier in hopes that someone would save him. Thankfully, the London Fire Brigade jumped into action. “With the tide going out and the mud so deep, the scared fox found [himself] in a bit of a pickle,” The Fox Project, a wildlife organization aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating red foxes in the area, wrote on Facebook. “But thanks to the swift action of the brigade, a mud path was created to reach the fox, who had been stuck for over 4.5 hours!”

The dedicated first responders closed in on the fox, strategizing different ways to pluck him off the pier without causing any additional stress. Their plans were foiled moments later when the fox did something completely unexpected. “When the firefighters finally got close, the fox must have decided they were more frightening than the tides,” The Fox Project wrote. “[He] leaped down and made a run for it, dashing across the mud banks, along the river and up to safety. Phew!” You can see more pictures of the fox's rescue here:

The team of rescuers and worried onlookers watched as the distressed fox jumped from the pier and ran back to his home in the wild. Thanks to the firefighters' efforts, neither the fox nor his rescuers were injured. “Without them, this fox might have been in real trouble with the tide coming back in,” The Fox Project wrote. “Let’s hope our adventurous fox has learned [his] lesson and decides to stay away from that pier in the future!”

The lucky fox hasn’t returned to the pier since his rescue, but his neighbors suspect he’s still roaming around London, thriving in his newfound freedom. They hope to catch a glimpse of the little guy again soon, far from any bodies of water or creaky piers. Until then, they’ll continue to soak up the beautiful sights of the Thames River without any curious foxes around.