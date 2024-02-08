Firefighters Hear Someone Barking Underground And Quickly Start Digging

Kila was on a walk with his family around Oʻahu, Hawaii, when he saw something moving out of the corner of his eye. The excited pittie, who always loves a good chase, ran after it, accidentally ripping his leash from his family’s hands. During the chase, Kila ran into an open storm culvert. The unsuspecting pup was so thrilled to be running, he didn’t realize the culvert was getting smaller and smaller. Kila traveled deeper underground until suddenly he was stuck. When his family realized they couldn’t get Kila out on their own, they called 911. The Hawaiian Humane Society’s Field Services Team rushed over and determined they’d need more backup. Eventually, rescuers from the Honolulu Fire Department’s Waiʻanae Fire Station 26 arrived. Captain Kamehalani Ortiz and firefighters Scott Inouye and Jon Tornbom hatched a plan, anxious to get Kila to safety.

Instagram/hawaiianhumane

Firefighters initially hoped to lure Kila out of the drain but changed their strategy when they realized the drain’s length and diameter would be a problem. Soon, it was clear — they’d have to dig. “Digging to reach the drain pipe then cutting the drain pipe was the fastest and safest way to get Kila out before it started raining again,” members of the rescue team told The Dodo.

For the next four hours, the crew took turns digging, continuing to monitor the situation as they went. Through it all, they never faltered. “We did not lose hope,” the team said. “The main goal was to dig safely and efficiently. It took a long time because we wanted to make sure the hole was safe for us and safe for Kila.” Finally, the team spotted Kila and pulled him back to the surface.

Instagram/hawaiianhumane

Everyone felt overjoyed to see Kila safe again. “You could see the excitement and appreciation once Kila was above ground,” the team said. “There were tears of joy and relief all around.”

Honolulu Fire Department