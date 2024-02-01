Firefighter Rushes Into Frozen Lake When He Sees Pleading Face Stuck In Ice
She had ice all over her face.
Enjoying a snowy romp around her home in Georgetown Charter Township, Michigan, a black Lab named Hazel recently found herself in crisis when she stumbled onto a frozen lake. In moments, the curious pup crashed through the ice into the freezing water below.
According to Wood TV, When Hazel’s neighbor saw the dog’s anxious face peeking above the lake’s surface, she quickly called 911.
Arriving at the scene, Georgetown Township firefighter and diver Jeremy Vandenheuvel immediately locked eyes with Hazel, who was treading diligently, slowly losing strength.
“Approaching Hazel in the water there, I remember her eye contact. It was: ‘I got to get out of here, and you’re my only hope right now,'” Vandenheuvel told Wood TV. “It’s humbling to look at any kind of life, whether it’s an animal or human being. Those are really critical moments.”
Clad in rescue gear, Vandenheuvel navigated the icy lake and wrapped the pup in his arms. Then, using a rope, rescuers on land pulled Vandenheuvel and Hazel back to shore.
Safe on land, Hazel began recuperating, surely relieved to be out of the water.
"The dog was extremely exhausted and had ice forming on its face and nose,” Georgetown Township Fire Department chief Matt DeWitt said in a Facebook post.
Soon, Hazel reunited with her family. Together with loved ones again, the grateful pup could finally relax.
Later, Hazel returned to the fire station, eager to thank the brave rescuers who saved her life.
“Hazel and her owner stopped by for a surprise visit to Station 3 on Thursday,” Georgetown Charter Township wrote in a Facebook post. “We are happy to say that everyone has fully recovered and [is] doing well.”