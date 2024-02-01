Firefighter Rushes Into Frozen Lake When He Sees Pleading Face Stuck In Ice

Enjoying a snowy romp around her home in Georgetown Charter Township, Michigan, a black Lab named Hazel recently found herself in crisis when she stumbled onto a frozen lake. In moments, the curious pup crashed through the ice into the freezing water below.

According to Wood TV, When Hazel’s neighbor saw the dog’s anxious face peeking above the lake’s surface, she quickly called 911.

Arriving at the scene, Georgetown Township firefighter and diver Jeremy Vandenheuvel immediately locked eyes with Hazel, who was treading diligently, slowly losing strength.

“Approaching Hazel in the water there, I remember her eye contact. It was: ‘I got to get out of here, and you’re my only hope right now,'” Vandenheuvel told Wood TV. “It’s humbling to look at any kind of life, whether it’s an animal or human being. Those are really critical moments.”