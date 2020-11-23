8 min read This Filmmaker Captures The Love Between A Foster Pup And His Dad

Filmmaker Thom McCallum set out to shoot a documentary about foster-pet life. But when he met Boomer, a badly abused rescue dog, he not only became Boomer’s dad — he realized he had a more important story to tell about love and healing. The Dodo caught up with McCallum to talk about his experience, his new best friend, and how it felt to shoot the film on his Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

The Dodo: Talk about the film you set out to make. McCallum: Initially, I wanted this to be about healing. A lot of what we do as foster parents is show [the animals] how to love and how to accept love in return. So it started being about healing and how we as humans can heal pieces of ourselves while tending to somebody else, while caring for someone other than ourselves. That’s the story I set out to tell: A story about healing and hope. What did you want to accomplish? I just wanted to encourage people. There are a lot of animals that need help. I wanted to encourage people to reach out and help. You get back so much more than you give. It’s a mutual relationship. What was challenging about Boomer’s story? It’s one thing when you have a three-legged dog that needs an operation that [a veterinarian] handles. It’s another thing when it’s 3 a.m. and Boomer is howling because he doesn’t know where he is, he’s nervous and scared and doesn’t know who to trust. It’s only been about 12 or 13 days since Boomer showed up, but the love I’ve seen pour out of that kid … he has come leaps and bounds from where he was as this frightened, worried puppy. I don’t know where he was before this. I don’t think he was shown any kind of love or affection where he was before. It’s been unreal to see him just flip. Whether this film is good or not, I feel like I’ve already won with him. He’s shedding whoever he was before he came to me. He’s a completely different dog.

You shot this documentary on mobile. Have you done that before? I’ve shot a lot on mobile, but I’ve always shot in portrait mode — never landscape mode. I’ve never had a wide frame to use and it’s been such a blessing because I can just let the action happen. I can just set the camera and be with Boomer as he learned to sit and stay, just training him and being his caretaker. What was shooting on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G like? I had never shot on a camera that’s as wide and as crisp as the Galaxy S20 FE. I ... flip it to wide mode and I can see from edge to edge. It’s responsive, there was no lag time in snap zooming. I could just pull it out of my pocket and hit record and go. It’s definitely a tool I’ll keep in my arsenal moving forward. Between the zoom and the stabilization it was an all-in-one tool. I was impressed with the super slow-motion feature. It turns any moment into this lingering, perfect little moment. It’s a moving still image. It’s kind of hard to explain, but it takes any split second and turns that into eternity. It’s pretty incredible.

