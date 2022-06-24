Feral Kitten Finds An Unlikely Job Working At Dog Shelter

They say the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference. For a cat named Colin Feral, indifference is not just a lack of feeling — it’s a job description. At Moa Point Dog Shelter in Wellington, New Zealand, one of the most common questions potential adopters ask is whether or not dogs at the shelter are comfortable around cats. Shelter staff realized that if they wanted to answer this question, they needed a laid-back cat who wouldn’t mind meeting lots of dogs. Enter Colin Feral, a kitten rescued from a feral cat colony, who soon proved to be the perfect candidate for the job.

ACO ANIMAL SERVICES - WCC

Though most cats shy away from dogs, Colin is an expert at keeping his cool. “He’s a pretty good judge of character,” Steph Simon, who works at the shelter, told The Dodo. “If we bring a dog in and the dog shows a bit too much negative attention to him, he will go find higher ground, like a window sill.” Colin loves his job, which often gives him a chance to make new friends.

ACO Animal Services - WCC

Once, Colin was introduced to a dachshund puppy. Thrilled to be met with someone his size, Colin and the puppy soon started to play. “They would have little wrestling matches on the ground,” Simon said. While the dog eventually left the shelter, and Colin was sad to see him go, it’s all part of a day’s work for the cat.

Facebook/Animal Services Wellington & Hutt Valley

Colin has quickly become one of the shelter’s most popular staff members, and he’s constantly picking up new roles. Simon added that Colin is great at being a paper weight, a security guard and an emotional support animal. It seems that every day Colin adds a new skill to his résumé.

ACO Animal Services - WCC