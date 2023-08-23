Mama Cat Who Was Supposed To Be Feral Quickly Proves She's Anything But

When Amy Cousins agreed to check on a family of feral kittens who showed up on her friend's porch one day, she didn't anticipate getting a friendly reception from the cats. The friend had contacted some rescues, but no one had the room to take in a feral family. Cousins headed over to check on the kittens and brought them a little house to keep them safe from the elements. It wasn’t long before she met the mama cat, later named Fava Bean — and to her surprise, the sweet cat was anything but feral.

“She, like, tried to follow me out and was kind of like, ‘Are you just gonna leave me here?’” Cousins said in a TikTok about the visit. Fava Bean couldn’t stop making biscuits and cuddling up to her new friend. It was clear that she was a fantastic mom but wanted somewhere safer and cozier to raise her babies. It seemed like she’d maybe been someone’s pet at some point based on her sweet demeanor. After getting to know the adorable mom and her babies, Cousins quickly realized there was only one thing to do.

“I’m not really sure what happened after that, I kind of blacked out for a few hours, and then the next thing I know, these cats are, like, in my house,” Cousins said. Cousins found a rescue to partner with and quickly became the little family’s foster mom. Fava Bean and her babies took no time at all settling in and were so happy to finally be somewhere safe.