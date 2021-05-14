4 min read FedEx Driver Surprises Dog With A Special Delivery Just For Him He wasn't even on his route ❤️️

Gina Malcouronne was sitting in a Starbucks parking lot with her dog, Georgie, when a little act of kindness made her day. Malcouronne, who works at an animal hospital, brings Georgie into work with her every day. The two typically eat lunch in the car to decompress from the high-stress job.

Gina Malcouronne

“When I’m not at work, and especially on my breaks, I tend to try not to talk to people,” Malcouronne told The Dodo. “We always sit in the Starbucks parking lot because I like to get coffee after I’ve finished my lunch. I tend to park off to the side to hide from people.” When a FedEx truck pulled up alongside her car, Malcouronne rolled up her windows a bit and avoided eye contact with the driver. But that didn’t dissuade the deliveryman from what he was about to do.

Gina Malcouronne

“When he got out of the truck, he greeted me with a pleasant ‘Hello!’” Malcouronne said. “I wasn’t sure exactly what his intentions were, but I definitely didn’t expect the kind gesture that was coming!” The driver handed Malcouronne two individually wrapped dog treats labeled with the FedEx brand, saying, “This is for him.”

Gina Malcouronne

Georgie, who was rescued from a starvation situation and adopted in March, loves all treats and was excited by the unexpected afternoon snack. “It was very cutely packaged and it had all the ingredients on the back, which I thought was great because Georgie doesn’t have allergies himself, but you never know,” Malcouronne said. The FedEx driver won them both over with his surprise gift and then went on his way with a nod and a smile. Georgie devoured the treat eagerly, and now gets so excited every time he sees a FedEx driver.

Gina Malcouronne

The driver will never know it, but he provided a much-needed boost for both Malcouronne and her pup with his chance delivery and made the world just a little bit brighter.