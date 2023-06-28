Fearless Dog Goes On Rescue Mission To Save The Thing That She Loves Most

There’s no doubt that this dog named Sayen adores her mom and dad, but there’s something else that reigns supreme in her little pup heart. “She loves her ball,” Enzo, Sayen’s dad, told The Dodo.

Photo supplied by Enzo

Sayen is so obsessed with that fuzzy, green orb, in fact, that even as she plops down to sleep, it never leaves her side. The other day, however, something threatened to end Sayen’s sweet love affair with that ever-cherished ball.

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend

Photo supplied by Enzo

Last weekend, Enzo was at home talking with his wife on their terrace when Sayen approached and deposited her ball at his feet, inviting him to toss it. Without much thought, Enzo gave it a hearty chuck — only to have it bounce off their property and down into a neighboring vacant lot. Sayen was aghast. “You should have seen the look she gave me,” Enzo said. “She was barking and jumping around.” Seeing no other way to recover the ball, Enzo and his wife devised a rescue mission — with their brave pup leading the charge to save the thing that she loves most:

With their dog’s safety being of the utmost importance, Enzo and his wife used an extra-strong tether and reinforced harness to lower Sayen into the vacant lot where she soon reunited with her beloved ball. “There was no way it could go wrong,” Enzo said. “I was sure she get the ball. She is incredibly smart.” Thanks to Sayen's heroism, all has been set right.

Photo supplied by Enzo