Fearless Dog Goes On Rescue Mission To Save The Thing That She Loves Most
"She always amazes me."
There’s no doubt that this dog named Sayen adores her mom and dad, but there’s something else that reigns supreme in her little pup heart.
“She loves her ball,” Enzo, Sayen’s dad, told The Dodo.
Sayen is so obsessed with that fuzzy, green orb, in fact, that even as she plops down to sleep, it never leaves her side.
The other day, however, something threatened to end Sayen’s sweet love affair with that ever-cherished ball.
Last weekend, Enzo was at home talking with his wife on their terrace when Sayen approached and deposited her ball at his feet, inviting him to toss it. Without much thought, Enzo gave it a hearty chuck — only to have it bounce off their property and down into a neighboring vacant lot.
Sayen was aghast.
“You should have seen the look she gave me,” Enzo said. “She was barking and jumping around.”
Seeing no other way to recover the ball, Enzo and his wife devised a rescue mission — with their brave pup leading the charge to save the thing that she loves most:
With their dog’s safety being of the utmost importance, Enzo and his wife used an extra-strong tether and reinforced harness to lower Sayen into the vacant lot where she soon reunited with her beloved ball.
“There was no way it could go wrong,” Enzo said. “I was sure she get the ball. She is incredibly smart.”
Thanks to Sayen's heroism, all has been set right.
Seeing Sayen’s dedication to her favorite plaything impressed her parents that day: “I fell even more in love with her. She always amazes me,” Enzo said.
Going forward, Enzo has vowed to be more mindful when giving Sayen’s ball a toss — but, apparently, the little dog isn’t taking any chances.
“Now she only brings it to my wife to throw it,” Enzo said.