Family Is Stumped When Cat Comes Home Wearing A Random Sweater

Papa Legba’s family found him on the street in 2019 and immediately adopted him. They were hoping to convert him to the life of an indoor cat, but Papa Legba has never lost his desire for adventure, and whenever he can, he finds a way to escape and roam the neighborhood for a while. “When he sneaks out (we do make an effort to keep him in), he seems to run in the same direction, as if he has someplace to go,” Crystal Robert, Papa Legba’s mom, told The Dodo. “He comes home when called by name, or when he hears the rattle of cat treats.”

Robert always suspected that Papa Legba may have a second family nearby whom he sneaks out to see, but she’d never been able to confirm anything — until one day, Papa Legba came home wearing a sweater.

“I can't believe his second family got him to wear a sweater,” Robert said. “He likes to be held and cuddled, but he hates collars and being brushed. He only likes contact on his own terms … How did they get him to wear a sweater?! Strangely, he seems to like it. He seems more docile, or maybe just embarrassed.”

Papa Legba’s first sweater was a blue striped number, then a few weeks later, he came home wearing a pink festive getup. His most recent addition to his closet is a T-shirt that says, “Born to be awesome.” Robert still has no idea who his second family is, but she’s determined to find out and learn more about Papa Legba’s secret life.

“I have narrowed it down to two houses,” Robert said. “I am making my way to those houses on my rounds with baked goods in the hope of information. I have already met with five families. I haven't met his other family yet, but I hope we can continue to ‘share’ custody.” Even though Papa Legba’s family would prefer he stayed home, they’re glad he has another family out there who’s looking out for him and can’t wait to find them eventually so they can thank them for the sweaters.